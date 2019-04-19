SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Despite the warming weather, Discovery Park will remain closed this weekend.

Sacramento Regional Parks shared the news Friday on Twitter, showing photos of water covering the trail in the park.

People have been asking about Discovery Park &, unfortunately, it's still closed & will remain closed over the weekend. Be sure to check the Park Status page before you head out to the parkway, & check out these photos of the trail out in Discovery Park!https://t.co/wPvTQxBwm4 pic.twitter.com/ctXi0Gq2tJ — SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) April 19, 2019

Howe Avenue and Tiscornia Parks will also remain closed.

Here is a list of Sacramento Regional Parks that will be open this weekend:

Ambassador Access

Ancil Hoffman Park

El Manto

Gristmill

Harrington

Hazel Avenue Access

River Bend Park

Rossmoor

Sacramento Bar

Sailor Bar

Sarah Court

Sunrise Recreation Area

Watt Avenue

William Pond

There is no word yet on when Discovery Park will open to the public.