



With Easter this weekend and Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Sacramento to check out the next time you’re planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.

1. Orphan Breakfast House

Photo: john h./Yelp

Topping the list is the Orphan Breakfast House. Located at 3440 C St. in East Sacramento, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers healthy fusion fare and more, is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 1,126 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Porch

Photo: Kat G./Yelp

Next up is Midtown’s The Porch, situated at 1815 K St. With four stars out of 1,333 reviews on Yelp, the Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bacon and Butter

Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Tahoe Park’s Bacon and Butter, located at 5913 Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American breakfast and brunch eatery 4.5 stars out of 2,653 reviews.

4. Tower Cafe

PHOTO: TOWER CAFE/YELP

Tower Cafe, a globally-inspired breakfast and brunch restaurant in Land Park, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,700 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1518 Broadway to see for yourself.

5. Cafeteria 15L

PHOTO: Cafeteria 15L/YELP

Finally, there’s Cafeteria 15L, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 2,385 reviews. Stop by 1116 15th St. to hit up traditional American breakfast and brunch spot next time you’re in the mood.