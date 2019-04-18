MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting three good Samaritans with helping rescue a driver who crashed into a Modesto canal Thursday morning.

The incident happened near East Briggsmore and Roselle avenues.

Modesto police say a driver apparently had some sort of medical emergency, causing them to crash into the canal.

Three passerby’s – Art Mondragon Jr., Art Mondragon Sr. and Mark Polkingorn – jumped into action and helped the driver get out of the car, which was partially submerged in the canal.

Modesto Fire crews and Meyers Tow also helped with the rescue, police say.

The driver has been taken to the hospital.