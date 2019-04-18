



— The City of Sacramento is one step closer to opening a homeless shelter at a Downtown Hotel.

The shelter would be inside the Capitol Park Hotel downtown at the corner of 9th and L Street. It would have 180 new triage beds as well as single-room units.

The hotel was selected as the shelter site because it could house so many people. It would also be able to take in children.

While about half of the rooms are currently vacant, officials said there are still about 90 people living in the hotel that will be displaced. The city said those tenants will get relocation assistance.

The location could eventually expand to affordable housing, but Mayor Steinberg said getting people off the street is the first step.

“Here’s the thing: we need more permanent housing, but a lot of people aren’t ready immediately. It’s the first step of actually getting people indoors and that’s what we have to do first,” Steinberg said.

If approved by the city council next week, the shelter could open this summer.