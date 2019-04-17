Comments
The Amazing Race
The Two-commas Company
EAST SAC GARDEN TOUR
Capital Crew Rowing
Armenian Grill House
Nar Design Group
Virtual Reality Attention Management
The Amazing Race
Premieres Tonight
8pm
On CBS13
The Two-commas Company
916-640-3960
two-commas.com
EAST SAC GARDEN TOUR
GARDENS IN EAST SACRAMENTO
MAY 11 & 12
$20-$25 PER PERSON
*nonprofit for David Lubin Elementary
http://www.eastsacgardentour.com
Capital Crew Rowing
http://www.sacstateaquaticcenter.com/rowing/capital-crew.html
Armenian Grill House
5925 Birdcage Centre Lane
Citrus Heights
916.967.7320
Nar Design Group
Grand Opening June 3rd
5600 Elvas Ave.
Sacramento
http://www.narfinecarpentry.com/
Virtual Reality Attention Management
UC Davis Study
https://ucdavis.health/vr