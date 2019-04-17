Rangers Warn To Not Play With Baby CoyotesAll along the American river, it's easy to spot coyotes this time a year. Rangers say spring is also when baby coyotes are springing to life.

San Diego State Offering Course On SelenaA course in all things Selena is coming to San Diego State University next Spring.

Missing Butte County Father, 2 Kids Found SafeA missing father and his two children are now home safe after being reported missing in Butte County since Sunday.

City Proposes Rent Increase Negotiations For Landlords And TenantsOver the last few years, demand for housing in Sacramento has soared, leading to dramatically-rising rent.

16-Year-Old Hears Her Father's Heart Beating For First Time Since It Was Donated 12 Years AgoModesto teen Erika Preciado,16, got a piece of her father back Tuesday when she met one of the people he saved through organ donation.

Search On For Suspect In Theft Of $4,000 Worth Of CigarettesThe Suisun City Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a suspect that stole approximately $4,000 worth of cigarettes from a vehicle Tuesday.

Wednesday's Show Info (4/17/19)

Report: Luke Walton Agrees To 4-Year Deal As Head Coach Of Sacramento KingsThe Sacramento Kings have offered its head coaching job to Luke Walton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Substitute Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Teaching DrunkA substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk.

Transitional Housing Shelter For LGBTQ+ Youth To Open In MidtownLGBTQ+ youth in need of housing could soon find a roof over their head in Sacramento.