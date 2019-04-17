RIPON (CBS13) — The Ripon Police Department issued a public safety warning about a game high school students are playing called “Water Wars.”

Police say the game includes the mock-execution of fellow students with water guns and participation in the game has led to injuries, damages to property, and the expenditure of police resources.

Students reportedly pay a fee to enter the game and are given the name of a peer who is targeted for “elimination.” The players then lie in wait in the darkness at homes, schools, businesses, and churches to take out their target. Police said students have been known to chase each other in vehicles. The final student who survives gets a cash prize.

Police said they have received multiple reports of crimes in progress that turned out to be students playing the game. The 911 calls prompt police response, that can waste resources when a crime is not actually in progress.

Officers said, “parents need to be aware of the fact that high school students chasing each other in cars with water guns, or lying in wait, trying to “eliminate” someone, are a public safety concern.”

“Water Wars” is not a school-sponsored event.