LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – A woman accused of killing a California doctor in Las Vegas entered a plea Tuesday in court.

Diana Pena pleaded not guilty in her first court appearance. Pena, former Playboy model Kelsey Turner, and Turner’s boyfriend are charged in the killing of Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Turner was arrested in Stockton last month. She was extradited to Nevada on Saturday.

Investigators are still searching for turner’s boyfriend.