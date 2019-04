STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County district attorney has issued a report three years after a Stockton police officer shot and killed a carjacking suspect.

Miguel Morales used justified use of lethal force when 35-year-old Rodney Watts tried to steal a woman’s car back in April of 2016, the district attorney says.

Neighbors at the time told CBS13 they thought police acted too quickly.

Morales was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.