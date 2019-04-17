LAS VEGAS (CNN) – For a mere $12 million, the iconic ‘A Little White Wedding Chapel’ in Las Vegas can be yours. That’s considerably more than the owner Charolette Richards paid for it more than 60 years ago.

She says she bought the chapel with $50,000 borrowed from a friend.

It was just one room when she started back in 1951. Since then, Richards has added a gazebo, a flower shop, and a space where brides can rent wedding dresses.

She says she was the first person in vegas to offer drive-through weddings. Richards has even appeared on a couple of TV shows, including “The Bachelorette.”

But now, at the age of 84, she wants to retire

“I need to…sSlow down and I need to let someone else take over, I guess,” she said.

After she sells the chapel, Richards plans to travel the world.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.