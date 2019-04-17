(CNN) – A Florida woman used a baseball bat to chase away a 300-pound half-naked man.

She says he was trying to break into her car. She also says he’s lucky she only had a bat!

It was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said that she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peeked out her window to see a large, 300-pound man, pulling on her car door handle and knocking on its window attempting to break all while only wearing his boxers, according to police.

“I grabbed my bat and I braced myself…eased the door open,” said Gainey.

That’s when Gainey says 5 foot 6 inch, 300-pound Antonio Mosely charged her. Little did he know she was a high school softball player.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head said piyah and he said ‘oww,'” she said.

Gainey reportedly chased the man to a nearby mobile home park. He left behind his jeans, shirt, and a sock.

“He was in his drawers, he didn’t have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing,” she said.

Police say a k-9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on and cocaine in his pocket. Officers brought him back to Gainey to identify him.

“I said, that’s him right there, they said ‘Ms. Gainey, he’s got a big knot on his head,'” she said.

Mosely was booked into jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.

“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun because I would have shot him,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.