ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Consumnes Community Services District has voted to temporarily ban fishing at Elk Grove Park.

The moratorium on fishing is a result of reported littering and wildlife injuries, some due to the improper feeding of the ducks and geese. CSD staff told the Elk Grove Citizen that years of feeding processed foods and bread to waterfowl has been detrimental to their health.

The park is currently open for fishing year-long. The Fish and Wildlife Department even adds trout and catfish to the lake every year and educational programs are run in through the Fishing in the City program.

The moratorium was approved unanimously Wednesday night. Board members have not set a time or date for the ban to begin.