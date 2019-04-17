



— Police officers with the Twin Rivers Unified School District took a break to play with some local kids Wednesday.

The officers joined in on a pickup basketball game and even played on the playground at Robert Frost Park. Officers said they like to engage with the kids on a daily basis to establish a rapport and trust with them, and of course, have some fun themselves.

“When they’re at this age, it’s important for us to make those connections early, because when they grow up then we can establish those positive relationships. They enjoy hanging out with the kids and playing, and having that downtime with them, and creating those connections,” said Sergeant Emily Kelly.

There’s no word on who won the pickup game, but everybody appeared to be having a good time.