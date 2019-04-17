



— A new mom from Brazil took time to thank the medical team that saved her life before heading back home.

The day Heberton and Vivian Santos’ daughter Stella was born was far from easy. It started when Vivian told her husband she had a headache. He called 911 after she passed out in bed. Doctors at Sutter Davis determined Vivian had suffered a stroke.

They decided to perform a C-section and delivered Stella before a helicopter took Vivian to Sutter Medical Center Sacramento. Doctors at the hospital in Sacramento were able to stop the bleeding in her brain.

The family is now doing great after Vivian’s three-and-a-half months of recovery and rehabilitation. Before heading home to Brazil, they thanked the medical team.

“I want to thank you, everyone. Each nurse who took care of me. Each doctor who treated me,” Vivian Santos said.

Her husband translated her words from Portuguese. The family says 2,000 people in Brazil were praying for Vivian’s recovery and call it a miracle.

“I’m a believer. I believe in God and I believe God sent you guys to take care of my family,” Heberton Santos said.

Heberton is a physicist and was in the country as a visiting scholar at UC Davis.