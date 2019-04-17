LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fans going to the Ariana Grande concert on May 3rd at Golden 1 Center will need to carry clear bags and leave their cameras at home.

The Sweetener World Tour mandates the restrictions.

In order to comply and get into the show, fans must abide by these rules:

Carry one bag

Bag must be 100% clear or transparent (can use a clear freezer bag)

Bag must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC

Bags must be no larger than 12″x 6″x 12″

Additional bags within the larger bag must also be clear or transparent

Grande also won’t allow cameras or recording devices inside the arena.

The performer made the clear bag rules after an attack at one of her shows in Manchester, England.