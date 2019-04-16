City Proposes Rent Increase Negotiations For Landlords And TenantsOver the last few years, demand for housing in Sacramento has soared, leading to dramatically-rising rent.

Transitional Housing Shelter For LGBTQ+ Youth To Open In MidtownLGBTQ+ youth in need of housing could soon find a roof over their head in Sacramento.

Family Heartbroken And Confused As DUI Crash Suspect Is Released Hours After Premature Baby DiedOn the same day their newborn baby died in the hospital, the suspect arrested in the crash that put him there, was from jail with no charge.

Sacramento Runner With Autism Finishes Boston Marathon In 3:52:03The Boston Marathon is over and local runner John Almeda finished in three hours, 52 minutes, and three seconds.

Measles Accelerates To Second-Highest Level In US In 25 Years And Over 100,000 Global CasesThe number of measles cases in the United States made its biggest jump of the year, with 90 new cases reported in just one week, according to numbers released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Owe Child Support? California May Post Your Name, Picture, And Amount You Owe OnlineThe state may start to publicly call out deadbeat parents who owe more than $5,000 in child support.

Tuesday's Show Info (4/16/19)

Governor Newsom Won't Block Building In High-Fire AreasA desire to live near nature is embedded in California's ethos, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday as he explained why he doesn't want to block home building near forested areas at high risk for wildfires.

Lori Loughlin, Husband Plead Not Guilty In College Admissions ScamActress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty to charges they took part in the sweeping college admissions bribery scam, according to court documents filed Monday.

Bye-Bye, 'Big Bad Grannys' : Man Sues Parents For Trashing His Large Porn CollectionAn Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000.