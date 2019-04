STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police officers in Stockton stopped to helps some ducks in distress Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a Stockton Police officer and an animal services officer rescued 13 ducklings that were found inside a six-foot storm drain in the area of Amarillo Way and Waterbury Drive.

All 13 ducklings were rescued and transported to the animal shelter. They will later be taken to a wildlife sanctuary.