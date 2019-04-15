Family Heartbroken And Confused As DUI Crash Suspect Is Released Hours After Premature Baby DiedOn the same day their newborn baby died in the hospital, the suspect arrested in the crash that put him there, was from jail with no charge.

Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declarations Due to Winter StormsGovernor Gavin Newsom is asking for federal aid to help California recover from this February's storms.

West Sacramento Mayor Helps Launch Presidential Campaign For Pete ButtigiegWest Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon was on stage, helping excite the crowd.

Friday's Show Info (4/12/19)

Sunday's Show Info (4/14/19)

Plan To Reduce Noise From Gun Club BackfiresThe Auburn Trapshooting club built a wall specifically to muffle the sounds sound of gunfire that has been a nuisance to some neighbors...but their plan backfired.

Coffee Shop Criminals Strike Again, Grabbing Computers From PatronsIn each case, thieves target seated customers, grabbing their laptops, then running for the door.

Owner Of ‘Flintstones’ House Announces Lawsuit Against HillsboroughThe legal battle is heating up between the city of Hillsborough and the owner of the popular if polarizing “Flintstones” home — a familiar sight for thousands of commuters along the Interstate 280 corridor on the Peninsula.

Fisher-Price Now Recalling Rock 'N Play Sleeper After 30+ Infant DeathsFisher Price issued a recall on Friday for its popular Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants have died while using it.

California May Ban Hotels From Giving Guests Tiny Bottles Of Shampoo, Conditioner, LotionHotels in California may no longer be able to provide guests with tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion, or other personal care products.