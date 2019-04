Two CHP officers received minor injuries Sunday after their vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Just before 5 a.m., the officers were headed south on Interstate 680at Pacheco Boulevard in Martinez when they were struck. The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man, pulled over, and following a police investigation, was arrested on suspicion of DUI/impaired driving, according to a statement from CHP Contra Costa.

The officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.