Physique Dance Fitness
3069 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento
http://www.PhysiqueDanceFitness.com
Grand Opening Celebration
Saturday, April 13th (9am-9pm)
9:30-10am – Cardio Fit Demo
10:30am-11am – Cardio Fit Demo
12pm-1pm – Youth Jazz & Hip Hop Demo
5pm-5:30pm – Cardio Fit Demo
6-6:30pm – Cardio Fit Demo
7pm-9pm – Party, Raffle Prizes, Muisc, Food & Games, etc.
Armadillo Music
207 F Street, Davis, CA 95616
armadillomusic.com
http://armadillomusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1685263681517066/
Cordova Cares Funfair
Today 11am-3pm
Hagan Community Park
Kid friendly event
Train rides, K9 demos
Skilled Trades Job Fair
Citrus Heights Community Center
Today 11 am – 2 pm
5kinkjobs.com
Paralympic Sports
accessleisuresac.org
Love Modesto
1401 F Street | Modesto, CA 95354
209.566.9343
https://www.lovemodesto.com/page/contact-us
K-9 Trials
Lathrop High School
Saturday, April 13th at 10:30am
https://www.facebook.com/pg/San-Joaquin-County-Sheriffs-Office-208695935999448/posts/
https://www.wspca.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/SJSO-Niko-Memorial-K9-Trial-2019.pdf
The Cheesecake Factory
1771 Arden Way
Sacramento
(916) 567-0606
thecheesecakefactory.com
doordash.com
Together Midtown
920 24th Street
Sacramento
916.476.5533
@togethermidtown
@thepomegranateboutique
Golf Tournament Benefitting Foster Kids
April 29
8 am
Cattaverdera Golf Club
http://www.apexgolftournament.com/donate or http://www.safeharborca.com
Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
916.736.3800
https://cortibrothers.com/
Wine and Easter Candy Pairing
(Wine Paired with a sense of humor) April 13 & 14, 11am to 4:30, Tickets $15-$20
Rendez-vous Winery, located in the Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg