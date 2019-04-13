Family Heartbroken And Confused As DUI Crash Suspect Is Released Hours After Premature Baby DiedOn the same day their newborn baby died in the hospital, the suspect arrested in the crash that put him there, was from jail with no charge.

Fisher-Price Now Recalling Rock 'N Play Sleeper After 30+ Infant DeathsFisher Price issued a recall on Friday for its popular Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants have died while using it.

Owner Of ‘Flintstones’ House Announces Lawsuit Against HillsboroughThe legal battle is heating up between the city of Hillsborough and the owner of the popular if polarizing “Flintstones” home — a familiar sight for thousands of commuters along the Interstate 280 corridor on the Peninsula.

Masked Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Ring Doorbell CameraA terrifying man in a black mask, armed with a screwdriver, was caught on camera walking up to a home in Elk Grove stealing cameras.

Teaser Trailer Released For 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'Star Wars fans got some long-awaited news on Friday with the release of a teaser and the title of the upcoming Star Wars movie.

Homeowners Battle To Kick Out Squatters Living In SqualorThe owner's family inherited the home and was told they have no rights to kick out the six adult squatters living inside.

Concerns Raised About California's Proposed 'Kill It And Grill It' LawCalifornia's "Kill It and Grill It" legislation unanimously passed its first committee hearing on its way to becoming law; however, a number of changes to the bill were suggested, including making the roadkill program a pilot project instead of permanent law.

City Council Unanimously Approves Sacramento Republic FC Stadium Term SheetThe bid to get Major League Soccer to Sacramento got another boost Tuesday night.

Caught On Camera: Dust Devil Tears Through Skate ParkYoung skateboarders at a local park in Fairfield got the scare of their lives as they got caught in what they thought was a tornado Tuesday.

State Audit Finds State Workers' Bad Behaviors Wasted Taxpayer MoneyAccording to a new state audit, $150,000 of taxpayer money was wasted by California workers' bad behaviors.