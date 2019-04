— The Sacramento Kings have offered its head coaching job to Luke Walton, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Luke Walton and the Sacramento Kings are progressing rapidly on a deal to make him the franchise’s new coach, league sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as this weekend. https://t.co/w1TUog820m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2019

Walton will reportedly become the 29th head coach in franchise history.

This comes just two days after the Kings fired head coach Dave Joerger.

