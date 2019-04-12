MODESTO (CBS13) – Investigators are looking into what caused flames to break out at a homeless encampment in Modesto early Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the temporary housing site underneath the 9th Street bridge, which was put in place earlier this year.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found that several tents were on fire. Firefighters quickly went to work, but a total of five tents were eventually burned, including three that were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No one was injured in the incident.