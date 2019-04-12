SAN RAFAEL, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Customers leave a Kohl\'s store on November 12, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Kohl\'s reported a better-than-expected third quarter earnings with a net income of $120 million, or 63 cents per share, compared to $142 million, or 70 cents per share, one year earlier. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Active duty and veteran military members, and their families, will now get a discount at 15% Kohl’s every Monday.

The retailer’s Military Mondays will run through the end of the year. Customers need to show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID, or Veteran ID while paying. The 15% discount is only valid in-store and can’t be combined with other offers, including Kohl’s Cash. Customers also can’t use the discount on certain brands, including Dyson, Levi’s, and Timberland.