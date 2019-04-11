Homeowners Battle To Kick Out Squatters Living In SqualorThe owner's family inherited the home and was told they have no rights to kick out the six adult squatters living inside.

County To Demolish Flood-Prone Rio Linda ChurchSacramento County leaders have agreed to purchase a Rio Linda church and immediately tear it down.

State Audit Finds State Workers' Bad Behaviors Wasted Taxpayer MoneyAccording to a new state audit, $150,000 of taxpayer money was wasted by California workers' bad behaviors.

California May Ban Hotels From Giving Guests Tiny Bottles Of Shampoo, Conditioner, LotionHotels in California may no longer be able to provide guests with tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion, or other personal care products.

Man Allegedly Terrorizes R Street Employees In Broad DaylightSome employees who work on Sacramento's R Street say they don't feel safe because a man is terrorizing them.

Dog Rescued From Sacramento WeirOne dog was rescued Wednesday from the waters of the Sacramento Weir.

Soda Reprieve! Big Gulp Ban Bill Pulled By California LawmakerSoda drinkers in California will get to enjoy the Big Gulp for a while longer after the Assemblymember behind the Big Gulp Ban bill pulled the legislation.

Concerns Raised About California's Proposed 'Kill It And Grill It' LawCalifornia's "Kill It and Grill It" legislation unanimously passed its first committee hearing on its way to becoming law; however, a number of changes to the bill were suggested, including making the roadkill program a pilot project instead of permanent law.

Missing Calaveras County Man's Car Found With Human Remains InsideThe vehicle belonging to a missing man has been discovered with human remains inside.

Lawmakers Pushing To Regulate Trampoline Parks After Spike In ER VisitsLawmakers are pushing to regulate trampoline park following a 600% increase in emergency room visits over the past five years.