



— A driver in upstate New York was injured Wednesday when she crashed after seeing a spider and panicking, police said.

The driver was traveling on Silver Spur Road in Cairo when she noticed a spider in the “driver’s area” of her car, police said in a Facebook post. She then “panicked” and crashed into a stone wall.

The unidentified driver suffered a leg injury. The vehicle suffered significant front-end damage.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” police said in the post.

Reaction ranged from sympathy to mockery.

“Glad she is ok. That could be me, I’ve had to pull over suddenly and do a search,” Joann Haupt commented on Facebook. “The fear is real ;(”

“For safety measures should probably burn the car too. Just to make sure it’s really dead,” wrote Amanda Storm.