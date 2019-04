Coffee Shop Criminals Strike Again, Grabbing Computers From PatronsIn each case, thieves target seated customers, grabbing their laptops, then running for the door.

Access To Serene Lakes Restored After Sierra Snow Runoff Floods Soda Springs BridgeHundreds of homeowners are stranded after snow runoff flooded the only bridge accessing their subdivision.

Soda Reprieve! Big Gulp Ban Bill Pulled By California LawmakerSoda drinkers in California will get to enjoy the Big Gulp for a while longer after the Assemblymember behind the Big Gulp Ban bill pulled the legislation.

Neighbor Rushes To Stop Elk Grove Home Invasion With Golf ClubAn Elk Grove man rushed to stop a home invasion happening at his neighbor's house Tuesday.

Homeowners Battle To Kick Out Squatters Living In SqualorThe owner's family inherited the home and was told they have no rights to kick out the six adult squatters living inside.

Vandals Cover Picnic Area Of Stanislaus National Forest In GraffitiA tagging tornado in Tuolumne County sparked outrage after a man posted a video of the vandalism on Facebook.

Concerns Raised About California's Proposed 'Kill It And Grill It' LawCalifornia's "Kill It and Grill It" legislation unanimously passed its first committee hearing on its way to becoming law; however, a number of changes to the bill were suggested, including making the roadkill program a pilot project instead of permanent law.

Thursday's Show Info (4/11/19)

Caught On Camera: Dust Devil Tears Through Skate ParkYoung skateboarders at a local park in Fairfield got the scare of their lives as they got caught in what they thought was a tornado Tuesday.

County To Demolish Flood-Prone Rio Linda ChurchSacramento County leaders have agreed to purchase a Rio Linda church and immediately tear it down.