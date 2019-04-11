Oakdale Police say a Hummer hit a house.
OAKDALE (CBS13) — Police in Oakdale say a Hummer slammed into a house late Wednesday night after a short chase.
This happened on Dillwood Road at Highway 108.
Police say this all started with an attempted stop of a reckless driver.
They say they backed off when the car took off and started speeding and driving recklessly.
A short time later, they say the car crashed into the house.
The female driver was transported to a local hospital following the crash.