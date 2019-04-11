SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Create a fun memory with your pet this weekend.

PetSmart is offering free digital photos with the Eastery Bunny — and the entire family is invited.

The photoshoots, which are free, are available Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

Once the photos are taken, the store will email them to you.

Here are the PetSmart locations throughout the Sacramento region:

5999 Madison Ave.

Carmichael

10830 Olson Dr.

Rancho Cordova

1738 Watt Ave.

Sacramento

6434 Sunrise Blvd.

Citrus Heights

8670 Sierra College Blvd.

Roseville

3641 Truxel Rd.

Sacramento

2375 Iron Point Road

Folsom

2705 E Bidwell St.

Folsom

6081 Florin Rd.

Sacramento

10363 Fairway Dr.

Roseville

5450 Crossing Dr.

Rocklin

8226 Delta Shores Circle South

Sacramento

8215 Laguna Blvd.

Elk Grove

920 Groveland Ln.

Lincoln