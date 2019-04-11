SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Create a fun memory with your pet this weekend.
PetSmart is offering free digital photos with the Eastery Bunny — and the entire family is invited.
The photoshoots, which are free, are available Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. each day.
Once the photos are taken, the store will email them to you.
Here are the PetSmart locations throughout the Sacramento region:
5999 Madison Ave.
Carmichael
10830 Olson Dr.
Rancho Cordova
1738 Watt Ave.
Sacramento
6434 Sunrise Blvd.
Citrus Heights
8670 Sierra College Blvd.
Roseville
3641 Truxel Rd.
Sacramento
2375 Iron Point Road
Folsom
2705 E Bidwell St.
Folsom
6081 Florin Rd.
Sacramento
10363 Fairway Dr.
Roseville
5450 Crossing Dr.
Rocklin
8226 Delta Shores Circle South
Sacramento
8215 Laguna Blvd.
Elk Grove
920 Groveland Ln.
Lincoln