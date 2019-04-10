County To Demolish Flood-Prone Rio Linda ChurchSacramento County leaders have agreed to purchase a Rio Linda church and immediately tear it down.

Man Allegedly Terrorizes R Street Employees In Broad DaylightSome employees who work on Sacramento's R Street say they don't feel safe because a man is terrorizing them.

Missing Calaveras County Man's Car Found With Human Remains InsideThe vehicle belonging to a missing man has been discovered with human remains inside.

California May Ban Hotels From Giving Guests Tiny Bottles Of Shampoo, Conditioner, LotionHotels in California may no longer be able to provide guests with tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion, or other personal care products.

Facebook Tweaks Tools For Remembering Dead FriendsFacebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died so their friends and family members won't get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthdays.

State Audit Finds State Workers' Bad Behaviors Wasted Taxpayer MoneyAccording to a new state audit, $150,000 of taxpayer money was wasted by California workers' bad behaviors.

Boy, 3, Repeatedly Entered The Wrong Password, Locked Up His Dad's iPad Until 2067Let's just call this reason No. 580 not to leave your kids alone with technology: They might lock you out of it.

Paradise High Principal Resigns After Not Being Able To Find Housing In Wake Of Camp FirePrincipal Loren Lighthall announced Monday that he is resigning as principal of Paradise High School because he has been unable to secure housing.

City Council Unanimously Approves Sacramento Republic FC Stadium Term SheetThe bid to get Major League Soccer to Sacramento got another boost Tuesday night.

Principal Saying Goodbye To Paradise High School After Camp FireAs Paradise begins the painstaking process of rebuilding their town, the community at Paradise High is losing their leader.