KEVIN’S LION RESERVE
SOUTH AFRICA
Website: http://www.lionwhisperer.co.za
Instagram: @lionwhisperersa
Kevin Richardson Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lionwhispererSA
The Lion Whisperer Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LionWhispererTV
Foundation Links
Website: http://www.kevinrichardsonfoundation.org
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/KevinRichardsonFoundation
Instagram http://www.instagram.com/kevinrichardsonfoundation
ASHLEY MUSE & LOGAN MUSE, KID ENTREPRENEURS
Ashley’s Etsy Page: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AshleysCanineCare?ref=l2-shop-info-avatar
Logan’s Etsy Page: https://www.etsy.com/shop/loganin3d/
Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room
Open Wednesday-Sunday
11am-5pm
19326 Rd 78, Brooks
Run 4 Hunger
June 22
5k/10k Run Walk
Kid’s Fun Run
http://www.elkgrovefoodbank.org
Spring Travel Trends
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopdawnscorner/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdawnscorner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dawnscorner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dawnscornertv
PRODUCTS FEATURED:
1. https://us.parakito.com/
2. https://planeaire.com/
3. https://justcroon.com/
4. https://www.t-mobile.com/
5. https://www.travelerchoice.com
Carmelita’s
204 Riverside Blvd.
Roseville
916.783.0411
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival
Saturday (April 13) & Sunday (April 14)
Southside Park
Sacramento
$10 General Admission
All-Ages Festival
Sunday Tickets Still Available!!
https://www.sacgrilledcheese.com/
Floating Egg Hunt
Little Whale Swim School
April 13th 2:00 – 4:00 pm
$25 per family. Reservations required.
Royal Baby Gift Ideas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopdawnscorner/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdawnscorner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dawnscorner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dawnscornertv
PRODUCTS FEATURED:
1. https://tinycrowns.com/
2. https://www.tranquilomat.com/
3. https://www.nanobebe.com/
4. https://www.readysetromper.com/
5. https://meetlalo.com/
Children’s Choice Roseville Grand Opening Celebration
April 17th; 1:00pm-5:00pm
1565 Eureka Rd., Ste 5, Roseville, CA 95661
No Fees, Open to Community
http://www.MyChildrensChoice.com
