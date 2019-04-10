



— An Elk Grove man rushed to stop a home invasion happening at his neighbor’s house Tuesday. The homeowner was too afraid to go on-camera. She says she never thought something like this could happen in her neighborhood.

Expecting her son to come over, she didn’t think anything of noises coming from her garage, but then the realized she was hearing multiple voices.

“I saw the door jiggle and I said, ‘This is not my son I need to get out of here,” the homeowner said.

Running out of her home, and she ran straight to her neighbor. That neighbor called the police, grabbed a golf club, and went to stop the robbery. Once he was inside, he realized he was facing three men with weapons.

Police say the man was stabbed twice and put in a choke-hold, but still managed to hit at least one of the suspects with his golf club.

Responding officers located three subjects walking in the area of Bellaterra Drive and Tarzo Way. When officers approached, two of the suspects, later identified as 21-year-old Ivory Spratt and 19-year-old Zamir Alshabazz, ran northbound toward Johnston Park.

The third suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Kymon Anderson, did not run and was detained. Officers quickly located Alshabazz and Spratt in the area and detained them. Alshabazz was found to be in possession of property taken from the residence and had visible injuries related to the altercation. Alshabazz was later treated at a local hospital.

An extensive search of the area where the suspects were seen running led to the discovery of a pellet gun that resembled a real firearm.

The neighbor was treated for his stab wounds and has been released from the hospital. Spratt was arrested for attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, resisting or obstructing arrest as well as a parole violation.

Alshabazz was arrested for attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and resisting or obstructing arrest.

Anderson was arrested attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy.