— Some big news for UC Davis senior Morgan Bertsch Wednesday as she was picked 29th overall by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA draft.

Bertsch is the first-ever Aggie to be drafted. Her time at Davis has been unforgettable as she broke a plethora of records, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the school’s history.

She also helped her team dance all the way to the NCAA tournament to play 2-seed Standford in the first round.

Bertsch, who did not have a single basketball offer in her senior year of high school until UC Davis gave her a chance, has come a long way in four years.