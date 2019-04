Paradise High Principal Resigns After Not Being Able To Find Housing In Wake Of Camp FirePrincipal Loren Lighthall announced Monday that he is resigning as principal of Paradise High School because he has been unable to secure housing.

CarMax Discovers Cremains Of Modesto Couple In Repossessed Car In OregonA repossessed car in Oregon lead a car sales company to an unusual find: the cremains of a man and woman with ties to Modesto.

Study: Number Of Children Going To ER With Suicidal Thoughts, Attempts DoublesThe number of children and teens in the United States who visited emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts doubled between 2007 and 2015, according to a new analysis.

Turlock 6th Grade Teacher Diana Fairbanks Gets To Sing Duet With Michael Bublé At ConcertIf her students didn't already think she was a star, they will now. A Turlock elementary school teacher got to sing a duet with none other than Michael Bublé.

Tuesday's Show Info (4/9/19)

Police: Thieves Targeting Prius Catalytic Converters In Recent Crime SpikePriuses are popular with drivers but they are also becoming popular with thieves in Davis.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Giving Away Free Bundtlets Tuesday (But There's A Catch)What's better than cake? Free cake! Nothing Bundt Cakes will give out free Confetti Bundtlets Tuesday in honor of opening its 300th store.

Officials: Soil Not Harmful Near School's Cell Tower, Parents Still Looking For AnswersThe soil samples follow concerns about a cell phone tower causing cancer in students on campus.

Warm Weather Brings Swarms Of Bees To Businesses, HomesHoney Bees are swarming the Sacramento region making temporary hives in homes businesses and even cars.

WWE Smackdown Live Coming To Golden 1 CenterWrestling fans, this is your chance to see big names from WWE, live and in person!