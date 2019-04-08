



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wrestling fans, this is your chance to see big names from WWE, live and in person at Golden 1 Center.

WWE Smackdown Live is coming to Sacramento on June 11. According to a statement from the Golden 1 Center, the event will feature Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston versus Daniel Bryan, and Aj Styles versus Randy Orton.

It will also feature Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and New Day.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and start at $20. They will be available at the Golden 1 Center box office or online at Golden1Center.com.