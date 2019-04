WWE Smackdown Live Coming To Golden 1 CenterWrestling fans, this is your chance to see big names from WWE, live and in person!

Snow Slide Traps Drivers On Highway 50Emergency crews had to rescue motorists on Sunday who got stuck in a snow slide.

Smoking Pot Vs. Tobacco: What Science Says About Lighting UpAs more states make it legal to smoke marijuana, some government officials, researchers and others worry what that might mean for one of the country's biggest public health successes : curbing cigarette smoking.

Huge 17-Foot-Long, 140-Pound Burmese Python Caught In FloridaThe Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world. But even by python standards, this one was colossal.

'Additional Information' Presented In Case Of Playboy Model Suspected Of Killing PsychiatristFormer Playboy model Kelsy Turner was in court Monday to face charges in connection with the murder of a California psychiatrist.

2019 ACM Awards Winners ListFull list of winners from the 2019 ACM Awards on CBS.

Monday's Show Info. (4/8/19)

Last Asparagus Farmer In San Joaquin County Considering Calling It QuitsStockton's last asparagus farmer is considering ditching the crop after retailers switched to importing the vegetable from Mexico.

California Tourist Kidnapped During African Safari FreedUganda police say that an American tourist who was freed after being kidnapped in a wildlife park will be turned over to the U.S. ambassador Monday, amid conflicting reports over whether a ransom was paid for her release.

Motel 6 Will Pay $12 Million After Several Locations Gave Their Guest Lists To IceMotel 6 will pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit that said several Washington state locations gave their guest lists to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the state attorney general's office.