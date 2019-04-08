



— An Uber driver has been arrested for burglarizing a home in San Mateo and attempting to burglarize another home after dropping off the home’s residents at the airport, according to authorities.

San Mateo police said detectives arrested Jackie Gordon Wilson at his home in Rancho Cordova on Friday and recovered some of the items stolen the previous day from the home on the 1700 block of Nash Street.

The homeowner shared security camera video of the suspect breaking into the home and learned from those viewing that the video the suspect was an Uber driver who had just dropped off people at the airport from the 600 block of Rand St., police said.

READ MORE ON CBSSF.COM

The San Mateo Police Department shared tips Monday to help ridesharing app users stay safe when they’re requesting a ride.

Tips For Staying Safe On An Uber or Lyft Ride: