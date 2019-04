Snow Slide Traps Drivers On Highway 50Emergency crews had to rescue motorists on Sunday who got stuck in a snow slide.

Smoking Pot Vs. Tobacco: What Science Says About Lighting UpAs more states make it legal to smoke marijuana, some government officials, researchers and others worry what that might mean for one of the country's biggest public health successes : curbing cigarette smoking.

2019 ACM Awards Winners ListFull list of winners from the 2019 ACM Awards on CBS.

Overturned Big Rig Blocking Lanes Of Eastbound I-80 At Madison AvenueA big rig with a trailer has overturned, blocking lanes of Interstate 80 at Madison Avenue.

Last Asparagus Farmer In San Joaquin County Considering Calling It QuitsStockton's last asparagus farmer is considering ditching the crop after retailers switched to importing the vegetable from Mexico.

Modesto Police Complete Half Marathon In Full GearThe half marathon course went through Beverly Hills and Fox Studios.

Another Measles Case Found In Butte CountyButte County Public Health says it's an additional case of measles in an adult, bringing the total cases in Butte County to six.

New Del Campo High Building UnveiledThe District says the building will sit at the entrance to the campus and include a welcome plaza.

Avian Radar Technology Installed To Reduce Bird Strikes At Sacramento International AirportAirport officials will soon be testing a new radar which could help identify flocks of birds that are flying dangerously close to aircraft.