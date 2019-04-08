



— Easter is just around the corner, and the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is urging families to not give live rabbits as gifts.

According to Friends of Unwanted Rabbits (FUR), 95% of “Easter Bunnies” do not make it to age one.

FUR says that rabbits are typically a 10-year commitment and should not be considered toys. Additionally, the organization said rabbits do not make good pets for young children because they are very high maintance and require the care of an exotic veterinarian.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter and FUR recommended giving stuffed bunnies or chocolate instead of a live rabbit as a present.

For more information about caring for rabbits visit the FUR website.