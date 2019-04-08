WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol officers gathered Monday morning in West Sacramento for a bell toll tribute ceremony to honor the CHP motorcycle officer who was hit and killed in Southern California over the weekend.

Authorities say Sargeant Steve Licon was in the process of writing a traffic ticket for a driver he had pulled over when he and that vehicle, were hit by 36-year-old driver Michael Callahan.

Callahan was later arrested on multiple charges including murder and suspicion of driving under the influence.

A large procession of police and other first responders saluted Licon’s flag-draped body on Sunday.

Licon leaves behind his wife, daughter, and step-daughter.