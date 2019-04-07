Dishin’ with Tina

Carmelita’s

204 Riverside Blvd.

Roseville

916.783.0411

Nevada City Tulip Garden

Crystal Hermitage Gardens

@Ananda Village

Address: 14618 Tyler Foote Rd, Nevada City, CA 95959

Phone: 530-478-7587

http://www.crystalhermitage.org

Nevada City Restaurant

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street. Nevada City, CA

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

Venue | Restaurant | Tavern

Serving Lunch, Dinner, Late Night Eats & Weekend Brunch

Open Wednesday – Sunday 11:00am – 11:00pm

Downtown Historic Nevada City

Running of the Elk

Start & Finish: 8260 Longleaf Drive, Elk Grove

Start Times:

Half Marathon, 10K: 7:30am

THRIVE 5K: 7:45am

Kids Fun Run: 10:30am

Online registration is available through the official race website http://www.runningoftheelkhalf.com.

There is a health expo with information and resources that is open to the community.

http://www.runningoftheelkhalf.com

Funny Car Fever Nostalgia Drags

Today at 5pm

Sacramento Raceway Park

5305 Excelsior Road, Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/events/366791194050861/

Sacra Vochos

Elk Grove Park

10 am

https://www.sacravochos.com/

Nerf Gun Party

The Haven Parkour Gym/Nerf War Birthday Parties

3333 Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova

916-905-4262

http://www.thehavenparkour.com

Modesto Marathon

Hardy Appetitez On Site Catering

2531 WHITMORE AVE, MODESTO

209-480-6287

Baby Lessons

Doctors Medical Center

1441 Florida Ave, Modesto

(209) 578-1211

Livingston Kite Festival

101 F St, Livingston

Today unil 4pm

Uncommon Green

design for home + life

City Maps Glassware

Bride-To-Be Couture

6040 Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael

(916) 972-8223

https://thebigfakewedding.com/

https://www.bridetobecouture.com/

2019 Sacramento Food Film Festival benefitting Food Literacy Center

Women in the Industry – A Fine Line

Sunday, April 14 at 3p

http://www.FoodLiteracyCentery.org

Easter Basket Ideas

Easter is just two weeks away and we wanted to help the Easter Bunny with some fun Easter basket ideas.

1st segment:

FROM BASIC FUN

– 3 Cutetitos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kd4BZqeXskM

– 4 Mash’ems Wear’ems https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvVnTQL_crA

– 4 Mash’ems Harry Potter

– (Maybe other assorted Mash’ems for the display too)

2nd segment:

FROM JUST PLAY

– 2 Flutter Friends https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nz6AxHeW2B0

FROM SKYROCKET

– 4 Grumblies Maniacs

FROM FUNRISE

– 1 Gazillion Bubbles Battle Blaster (brand video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTi1Y-0-A1k)

– 1 Gazillion Turbo Bubbles

– 1 Gazillion Mini-Hurricane

– 4 Tonka Tinys https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtIyxvypi5o