



It started with a fender bender and ended with a teenage girl being dragged to the ground and beaten.

Claire Norton says she was the victim of a road rage fight, in the middle of the street.

The 17-year-old was driving with her friend on Monday when she had to slam on her brakes to avoid an accident, she said. That forced the driver behind her to do the same thing.

No cars were hit, but while driving away, Claire noticed the person driving behind her continue to follow her.

“They were driving hectic going side-by-side — I had no idea what was going on,” Claire said.

When Claire stopped at a light, she was rear-ended. Then, the other woman gets out and starts banging on Claire’s window

“She was just screaming at me saying things like I’ll kill you. I’ll mess you up,” Claire said.

Claire got out of her car to go look at the damage when the other driver, a woman, lunged at her.

“She grabs my phone throws it behind her in the gutter and then grabs me and then starts assaulting me,” Claire said.

Eventually, two men stopped and broke up the fight. When police arrived at the scene, the attacker was already gone.