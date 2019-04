Ramon Brown is accused of being involved in a carjacking. (credit: Modesto PD)

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a carjacking back in February.

The suspect is 21-year-old Ramon Brown, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous.