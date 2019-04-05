Tracy Repertory Theatre
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka
Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 6th and Sunday April 7th at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets available at – atthegrand.org
Camp Rock: The Musical
April 5th at 7PM. April 6th at 2PM & 7PM
Capital Christian Performing Arts Center
ccscougars.org/camprock
Thingz by Bree B
https://www.instagram.com/bassettbree/
HEALING ARTS FESTIVAL
“Sacramento’s Premier Metaphysical, Spiritual and Holistic Expo”
April 6 and 7
Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm
Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm
Scottish Rite Masonic Center
$10 Admission/$8 Seniors and Military
http://www.healingartsfestival.com
The Sound Factory: Posters from Sacramento’s
Own Rock & Blues Venue
April 6 – June 1
McClatchy Library
22nd and T St.
http://saclibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar
Chicago Fire
Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville, Midtown
chicagofire.com
The 8th Annual Northern California Beard and Moustache Competition
Saturday, April 6, 2019
California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St. Sacramento
Tickets: $10 – $25
Registration at 5pm, doors open at 6pm
https://www.facebook.com/themustacheandbeardsocialclub/
Lincoln Wine Fest
Saturday, April 27th
1 – 5 pm
Tickets and info: http://www.lincolnwinefest.org
Stanislaus Artist Open Studio Tour
Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various locations in Modesto, Oakdale and Turlock
Admission: $10
http://www.facebook.com/StanislausAOS
GARDEN EVENT
DISCOVERY SHOP
2708 MARCONI AVE
SACRAMENTO
TODAY & TOMORROW
**PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
http://www.cancer.org