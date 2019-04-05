Tracy Repertory Theatre

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6th and Sunday April 7th at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets available at – atthegrand.org

Camp Rock: The Musical

April 5th at 7PM. April 6th at 2PM & 7PM

Capital Christian Performing Arts Center

ccscougars.org/camprock

Thingz by Bree B

https://www.instagram.com/bassettbree/

HEALING ARTS FESTIVAL

“Sacramento’s Premier Metaphysical, Spiritual and Holistic Expo”

April 6 and 7

Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm

Scottish Rite Masonic Center

$10 Admission/$8 Seniors and Military

http://www.healingartsfestival.com

The Sound Factory: Posters from Sacramento’s

Own Rock & Blues Venue

April 6 – June 1

McClatchy Library

22nd and T St.

http://saclibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar

Chicago Fire

Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville, Midtown

chicagofire.com

The 8th Annual Northern California Beard and Moustache Competition

Saturday, April 6, 2019

California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St. Sacramento

Tickets: $10 – $25

Registration at 5pm, doors open at 6pm

https://www.facebook.com/themustacheandbeardsocialclub/

Lincoln Wine Fest

Saturday, April 27th

1 – 5 pm

Tickets and info: http://www.lincolnwinefest.org

Stanislaus Artist Open Studio Tour

Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various locations in Modesto, Oakdale and Turlock

Admission: $10

http://www.facebook.com/StanislausAOS

GARDEN EVENT

DISCOVERY SHOP

2708 MARCONI AVE

SACRAMENTO

TODAY & TOMORROW

**PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

http://www.cancer.org