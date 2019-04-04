SONORA (CBS13) – Police in Sonora are asking residents of one neighborhood to be vigilant after a series of drive-by golf balling incidents recently.

The incidents are happening along Lyons Street in Sonora. Police say there have been at least eight incidents reported to them in past several months, with the first report being taken back in August 2018.

Golf balls have been found in residents’ yards – and some people have reported golf balls hitting their houses and cars at night.

Several broken windows have also been reported.

Police say they believe someone is throwing the golf balls from a moving car.

The closest golf courses to the neighborhood are Mountain Springs Golf Club (about 5 miles away) and Phoenix Lake Golf Course (about 7 miles away).

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sonora Police Department at (209) 532-8141.