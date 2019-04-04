



– It’s the home opener and already River Cats baseball is off with a bang.

“Go River Cats!” fans yelled.

They love their hometown games.

“It’s a cool experience,” one fan said.

“They have a just about everything you want here at the park that’s affordable,” said the official team mom.

It’s so affordable that even Bay Area fans are flocking in.

“I’m from Vacaville and here to see the opening game of the River Cats,” another fan said.

But Raley Field offers so much more for the whole family.

There is a playground, a miniature ballpark for the kids, and of course, treats for the adults.

“Two dollar beers!!” one fan said while sitting in the beer garden.

While the lines on Thirsty Thursday’s are long, the Lagunita’s beer only cost $5.

We also wanted to know how much does the food cost?

This year they’re offering vegan tacos for $12 and for the beef lovers, the hot dogs are $6.

As a “thank you” for 20 years of loyal fandom tickets, are offered as low as $8 for several weekday games.

“We wanted to make the experience better, but also more affordable so families can bring their friends and enjoy baseball,” said Daniel Emmons, River Cats spokesman.

Not to mention what’s new, including a jumbotron twice the size that you can see from every inch of the park. Officials with the team are hoping this season will be as big of a win for the River Cats as the fans.

There’s a whole list of special things to do during the week, for starters you can bring your dog on Wednesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays, and if it rains you can bring your umbrella.