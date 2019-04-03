Bachata Glow Social
Saturday, April 6
9pm-2am
Sacramento Dance Center
11270 Sanders Dr.
Rancho Cordova
Tickets: $10 Pre-Paid Online, $15 at the Door
Inessence Sacramento
Email: inessencedance@gmail.com
Instagram: @inessencedanceco
The Bike Plate:
http://www.calbikeplate.com
Bike Hikers:
http://www.bikehikers.com/
Animal Den Pet Resort
https://www.facebook.com/sacpetcpr
http://animaldenpetresort.com/
http://www.sacpetcpr.com
Lovely Girl Mobile Boutique
Social Media @LovelyGirlBoutique
Email: Lovelygirlmobileboutique@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/lovelygirlmobileboutique/
Paquitas
49 Bicentennial Ct.
Sacramento
916.387.0530
Social Media: paquitasmexicangrill
Mane Street Tack Consignment
14 E. Main St., Ione
916-825-0883
Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays
Lawn Love
800-706-4117
https://lawnlove.com/