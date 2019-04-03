Dixon Teens Jake Hourmouzus And Jacob Schneider Electrocuted While Trying To Rescue DogTwo Dixon teens were killed while reportedly trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal.

Last Asparagus Farmer In San Joaquin County Considering Calling It QuitsStockton's last asparagus farmer is considering ditching the crop after retailers switched to importing the vegetable from Mexico.

It's A Birthquake At Sutter Health! 14 Labor And Delivery Nurses Are Pregnant At The Same TimeA total of 14 labor and delivery nurses have been pregnant and have either given birth or will give birth this year.

A Woman Bought Out A Payless Store To Help Nebraska Flooding VictimsAddy Tritt bought the last 204 pairs of shoes from a local Payless so she could donate them to flood victims.

Spies In The Skies? Russian Surveillance Jet Seen Flying Over Sensitive Military SitesWhy is a Russian spy plane flying over California?

You're Probably Recycling WrongIt turns out, a quarter of the stuff that is thrown into the recycle bin is not recyclable.

First Images Of New Republic FC Stadium ReleasedSacramento Republic FC released the first renderings for their new stadium in the Railyards.

Sac City Unified Offering $500 Per Day To Replacement Instructors If Teachers Go On StrikeThe Sacramento City Unified School District is preparing replacement instructors in case teachers go on strike.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to possibly save her life.

Neighbors Frustrated By Growing Piles Of Garbage At Run-Down HouseNeighbors on Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights keep complaining about a house that is increasingly looking like a garbage dump.