RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Traffic was seriously backing up on eastbound Highway 50 in the Rancho Cordova area Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash.

The incident happened a little after 8 a.m. just west of Sunrise Boulevard.

A cement truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several lanes were blocked as a result.

CHP confirms at least one person has died in the crash. It’s unclear which vehicle that person was in.

All lanes were reopened on the highway a little after 10 a.m.

Expect residual delays on eastbound Highway 50 through the morning.