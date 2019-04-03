



APTOS (CBS13) — A small geodesic dome loft surrounded by trees in Aptos is the most-visited listing for Airbnb. The quirky location is just two and a half hours away from Sacramento and is the most popular listing in the entire Airbnb community.

The 100-square-foot “Mushroom Dome” has been listed on Airbnb since 2009 and has guests coming from around the world to stay in its cozy quarters. The dome has one bedroom, two beds, and one bath.

It goes for just $130 a night, but you’ll have to plan ahead because it is often booked several months in advance. The hosts, Kitty and Michael, recommend booking your weekend trip nine to 11 months in advance.

Located less than 10 minutes from Aptos Village and 20 minutes from Santa Cruz, you can escape into the wilderness without getting too far from civilization… and the beach!

Check out the listing here.

And if you can’t wait to stay in the Mushroom Dome, Kitty and Michael have another property, the Hummingbird Haven, nearby.