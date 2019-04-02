Last Asparagus Farmer In San Joaquin County Considering Calling It QuitsStockton's last asparagus farmer is considering ditching the crop after retailers switched to importing the vegetable from Mexico.

7-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Approx. 8 Feet Down Between House & SnowA seven-year-old girl vacationing in Truckee is recovering after falling between the side of a house and high-piled snow.

Giraffe Statue Airlifted From Nut Tree Plaza After Car CrashA giant giraffe statue in Vacaville had to be airlifted out of after it broke its leg in a car crash.

Sacramento, Roseville Buca Di Beppo Customers Possibly Affected In Data BreachA data breach may have affected payment card information of guests at Buca di Beppo and other restaurants.

California Wants To Aim Lasers At Snowpack To Better Predict RunoffLawmakers are considering spending $150 million to fund new high-tech measurements of the snowpack using lasers.

Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor's MurderKelsey Turner, a 25-year-old who posed for Playboy, was arrested in Stockton in connection to the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the desert near Las Vegas.

Car Slams Into Downtown Sacramento RestaurantA car plowed into a Thai restaurant in downtown Sacramento Sunday, giving staff inside quite the scare.

California Governor's Wife Promotes Equal Pay For WomenJennifer Siebel Newsom on Monday backed her first initiative since her husband became governor in January, a drive to promote equal pay for women.