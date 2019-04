SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California State Senators and the Sacramento SPCA are on a mission to make it easier for lost pets to come home.

A free microchipping event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the East Lawn of the California State Capitol.

Cat and dog owners may show up with their pets and receive a free microchip.

Dogs need to be on a leash and cats in a secure carrier.

No RSVP is required, but the free microchips are only available to the first 600 cats or dogs.