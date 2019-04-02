SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Republic FC released the first renderings for their new stadium in the Railyards.

In January, it was announced that billionaire investor and philanthropist Ron Burkle bought the controlling interest of the team, and his group reached a deal to buy the staium site and surrounding 14 acres east of 7th Street to create an entertainment district for the railyards.

Swipe through the pictures below!

City leaders say the stadium alone will have a $1.25 billion economic impact on the region.

The team is working toward an MLS bid. In early February a team including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Republic FC leadership, and Burkle went to New York with a goal of bringing a major league soccer team to Sacramento.

There is no word on when construction will begin.