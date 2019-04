Spies In The Skies? Russian Surveillance Jet Seen Flying Over Sensitive Military SitesWhy is a Russian spy plane flying over California?

Last Asparagus Farmer In San Joaquin County Considering Calling It QuitsStockton's last asparagus farmer is considering ditching the crop after retailers switched to importing the vegetable from Mexico.

You're Probably Recycling WrongIt turns out, a quarter of the stuff that is thrown into the recycle bin is not recyclable.

7-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Approx. 8 Feet Down Between House & SnowA seven-year-old girl vacationing in Truckee is recovering after falling between the side of a house and high-piled snow.

Supply Of Avocados At Risk With Looming Border ShutdownIf the U.S.-Mexico border does close, a popular product will quickly vanish from store shelves.

Sac City Unified Offering $500 Per Day To Replacement Instructors If Teachers Go On StrikeThe Sacramento City Unified School District is preparing replacement instructors in case teachers go on strike.

Sacramento, Roseville Buca Di Beppo Customers Possibly Affected In Data BreachA data breach may have affected payment card information of guests at Buca di Beppo and other restaurants.

Giraffe Statue Airlifted From Nut Tree Plaza After Car CrashA giant giraffe statue in Vacaville had to be airlifted out of after it broke its leg in a car crash.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to possibly save her life.

